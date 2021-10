FOX 7 Care Force: Veterans and dementia

The Department of Veterans Affairs says that some veterans may be at higher risk for dementia depending on their military experience.

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is hosting a webinar for Texas veterans to discuss the topic.

Jennifer Reeder gave FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren more details.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter