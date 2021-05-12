FOX 7 Discussion: 87th Texas Legislature nearing its end

The 87th Texas legislative session is nearing its end with only a few weeks left.

State lawmakers have debated everything from permitless carry of handguns, abortion, and voting laws here in Texas.

Some of these proposals have gotten a lot of support while others have seen major pushback.

Brian Ruddle with the Travis County GOP and Wesley Story with Progress Texas join Mike Warren to discuss how the Texas legislative session is going.

