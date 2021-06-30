FOX 7 Discussion: A look at the Pentagon's preliminary report on UFOs

Are we alone in the universe? It’s been a question recently posed by many individuals after a flurry of authenticated videos and documents detailing UFOs or UAPs have been released.

Congress last year required the creation of the report delivered Friday. While its lack of conclusions has already been made public, the report still represents a milestone in the study of the issue.

The report cited 144 sightings of UAP, 80 of which had been detected by multiple sensors, according to the DNI’s office. Moreover, "a handful" of the documented UAP "appear to demonstrate advanced technology," the report said.

"In 18 incidents, described in 21 reports, observers reported unusual UAP movement patterns or flight characteristics. Some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernable means of propulsion," the report said.

"In a small number of cases, military aircraft systems processed radio frequency (RF) energy associated with UAP sightings. The UAPTF holds a small amount of data that appear to show UAP demonstrating acceleration or a degree of signature management," the report continued.

Ufologist Jane Kyle joins Rebecca Thomas to take a deep dive into the Pentagon's preliminary report on UFOs.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

UAP report: Some aerial objects ‘appear to demonstrate advanced technology’

US lawmakers worried UFOs could pose threat to national security

FOX 7 Discussion: UFO report does not rule out, confirm sightings

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter