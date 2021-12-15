FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott is Texas Monthly's Bum Steer of the Year

Texas Monthly's Bum Steer Awards are out, and the winner of their Bum Steer of the Year award goes to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Texas Monthly staff picked Abbott by saying that six years after he became governor, we still don't know what Greg Abbott wants to accomplish, except this year to hold onto office, no matter how many Texans get hurt.

Ed Espinoza, president of Progress Texas and former Texas GOP chairman James Dickey join Mike Warren to discuss this in greater detail.

