FOX 7 Discussion: Abbott sets date for special session
AUSTIN, Texas - We now know the date of the special legislative session this summer, but not what will be addressed.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said this session will ensure the passage of bills such as Senate Bill 7, the highly debated voting rights bill.
Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas join Mike Warren to discuss what could be on the table for July's special session.
