FOX 7 Discussion: Are Abbott's orders effective for COVID-19 response?
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott has made it clear that businesses are free to make their own choices when it comes to COVID-19 safety measures.
However, some of his executive orders are giving mixed messages and leaving grey areas for others to figure out.
Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas join Rebecca Thomas to discuss possible confusion with Abbott's COVID-19 executive orders.
