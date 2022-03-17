FOX 7 Discussion: Are Texas voters being disenfranchised?
AUSTIN, Texas - Jamaar Brown, Co-Executive Director of the Texas Democratic Party, joins FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss the new Texas Election Integrity Law.
The Associated Press reports county election officials rejected nearly 23,000 mail-in ballots for the Texas Primary Election, impacting both democratic and republican voters.
Brown and Thomas discuss what voters need to know ahead of the November elections.
