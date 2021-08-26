FOX 7 Discussion: BBB warns to watch out for fake QR codes

QR codes have exploded in popularity for business services during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as for online restaurant menus.

However, consumer advocates are warning scammers are trying to take advantage of the trend.

Heather Massey with the BBB says they have received reports of people using QR codes to direct to malicious websites, asking for personal information or login credentials. Massey joins Mike Warren to discuss this in further detail.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter