FOX 7 Discussion: California governor's threat

California Governor Gavin Newsom said over the weekend he will use the Texas abortion law as a model for California residents to go after people with assault weapons and ghost guns.

The move to put enforcement power into the hands of citizens is a portion of the Texas law the Supreme Court is still deliberating on, but has allowed to remain in effect.

Ed Espinosa, president of Progress Texas and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey join Mike Warren to discuss this in more detail.

