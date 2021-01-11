FOX 7 Discussion: Calls for investigation into Ken Paxton
AUSTIN, Texas - Pressure is mounting against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, ranging from FBI investigations for bribery and abuse of office to his role in the Trump rally that resulted in rioters storming the U.S. Capitol last week.
Now Texas Democrats are calling on the state legislature to investigate.
State Rep. Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie) joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.
