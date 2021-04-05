FOX 7 Discussion: Calls for NCAA to follow MLB’s lead

Major League Baseball has moved its 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta following new voting restrictions in Georgia.

Now, Progress Texas is calling on the NCAA to follow suit and pull the college basketball tournament from Texas because of bills in the state legislature they say would suppress the vote in Texas.

Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle and Ed Espinoza with Progress Texas join Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.

