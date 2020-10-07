FOX 7 Discussion: Central Texas Food Bank in need of assistance
AUSTIN, Texas - The Central Texas Food Bank works with food donors across the country, financial supporters, and volunteers to fill unmet needs in Central Texas. This commitment from private, government and charitable partners has allowed the food bank to bring 39 million meals to our community last year and into the hands of families and local nonprofits that turn to them for help.
Mark Jackson, the chief development officer with the Central Texas Food Bank, talks about all the different ways you can help them support families.