FOX 7 Discussion: City of Austin offering financial relief for musicians, small venues
AUSTIN, Texas - New data shows jobless claims have started to fall as people head back to work, but one industry that isn't fully up and running is Austin's live music industry.
The city of Austin now has some financial relief for local musicians and small venues.
Stephanie Bergara, artist and industry development coordinator with the city, joins Marcel Clarke to talk about two grants aimed at helping local musicians.