FOX 7 Discussion: Clinton's campaign allegedly paid to infiltrate servers at Trump Tower

New filings in the Durham Probe allege Hillary Clinton's campaign paid a tech company to infiltrate servers at Trump Tower and the White House to create a Russian Collusion narrative. Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey speaks on this with FOX 7's Mike Warren for a FOX 7 Discussion.

In light of this investigation, Former President Donald Trump says "this is bigger than Watergate."

Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey speaks on this with FOX 7's Mike Warren.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter