FOX 7 Discussion: Commission adopts rules to mute mics in debate

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday’s debate while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.

The 90-minute debate is divided into six 15-minute segments, with each candidate granted two minutes to deliver uninterrupted remarks before proceeding to an open debate. The open discussion portion of the debate will not feature a mute button, but interruptions by either candidate will count toward their time in the second and final debate Thursday.

Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas join Rebecca Thomas on FOX 7 Austin to talk about the new rules in the upcoming presidential debate.

