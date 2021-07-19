FOX 7 Discussion: Concerns about Delta variant of COVID-19

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has been found to be more contagious and possibly more deadly than the original strain of the virus.

With the number of cases once again, rising concerns are growing that the pandemic might be getting a second wind.

Travis County GOP chairman Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas join Mike Warren to discuss this in greater detail.

