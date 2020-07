Discussions continue on Capitol Hill as Congress tries to pass another COVID-19 relief bill.

The House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act back in May, which is worth $3 trillion. Now the Senate could pass their version, which they call the CARES Act 2, worth $1 trillion.

Travis County GOP Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas join Mike Warren on FOX 7 Austin to share their opinions on what would help the most.