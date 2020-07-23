FOX 7 Discussion: More funding options unveiled for Project Connect
AUSTIN, Texas - As the coronavirus pandemic hits the economy, transportation leaders are proposing a more "fiscally responsible" option for initially funding Project Connect.
Project Connect is the plan to build more rail lines and bus routes throughout Austin, including a downtown tunnel.
RELATED: Austin City Council, CapMetro board approve final Project Connect plan
City Council member Ann Kitchen joins Mike Warren to discuss a more fiscally responsible option for Project Connect.