FOX 7 Discussion: More funding options unveiled for Project Connect

City Council member Ann Kitchen joins FOX 7 Austin to discuss a more fiscally responsible option for Project Connect.

AUSTIN, Texas - As the coronavirus pandemic hits the economy, transportation leaders are proposing a more "fiscally responsible" option for initially funding Project Connect.

Project Connect is the plan to build more rail lines and bus routes throughout Austin, including a downtown tunnel.

