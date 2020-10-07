FOX 7 Discussion: Coronavirus relief negotiations

On and off again negotiations for a stimulus bill.

Tuesday, President Trump called off negotiations for coronavirus relief until after the election. Now there's hope for a stimulus deal with negotiations once again underway.

Michael Sury, senior lecturer and economist at UT Austin, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the possibility and impact of a new federal coronavirus stimulus deal.

