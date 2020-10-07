Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Coronavirus relief negotiations

By
Published 
FOX 7 Discussions
FOX 7 Austin

FOX 7 Discussion: Coronavirus relief negotiations

Michael Sury, senior lecturer and economist at UT Austin, joins Rebecca Thomas on FOX 7 Austin&nbsp;to talk about the possibility and impact of a new federal coronavirus stimulus deal.

AUSTIN, Texas - On and off again negotiations for a stimulus bill. 

Tuesday, President Trump called off negotiations for coronavirus relief until after the election. Now there's hope for a stimulus deal with negotiations once again underway.

RELATED: Trump says he'd sign off on specific coronavirus relief measures after halting talks

Michael Sury, senior lecturer and economist at UT Austin, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the possibility and impact of a new federal coronavirus stimulus deal.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH MORE FOX 7 DISCUSSIONS