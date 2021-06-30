FOX 7 Discussion: Cosby conviction overturned
AUSTIN, Texas - Bill Cosby is at home after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction earlier Wednesday.
His fall from grace was one of the most high-profile cases of the #MeToo movement. He was sentenced in 2018 and was serving a three-to-10 year sentence for drugging and assaulting a woman at his home.
Rose Luna, CEO of the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault, joins Mike Warren to talk about this in greater detail.
___
MORE HEADLINES:
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction gets high court review
Bill Cosby released from prison: Celebrities react to vacated conviction
Bill Cosby cannot be granted early prison release due to COVID-19
Bill Cosby granted appeal in sex assault case by Pennsylvania Supreme Court
Advertisement
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter