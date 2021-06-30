FOX 7 Discussion: Cosby conviction overturned

Bill Cosby is at home after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction earlier Wednesday.

His fall from grace was one of the most high-profile cases of the #MeToo movement. He was sentenced in 2018 and was serving a three-to-10 year sentence for drugging and assaulting a woman at his home.

Rose Luna, CEO of the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault, joins Mike Warren to talk about this in greater detail.

