FOX 7 Discussion: Cosby conviction overturned

FOX 7 Discussion: Cosby conviction overturned

Rose Luna, CEO of the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault, joins Mike Warren to talk about Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction being overturned.

AUSTIN, Texas - Bill Cosby is at home after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction earlier Wednesday.

His fall from grace was one of the most high-profile cases of the #MeToo movement. He was sentenced in 2018 and was serving a three-to-10 year sentence for drugging and assaulting a woman at his home.

Rose Luna, CEO of the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault, joins Mike Warren to talk about this in greater detail.

