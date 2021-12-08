FOX 7 Discussion: COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses

COVID-19 vaccine mandates don't seem to be working for the Biden administration.

A Trump-appointed federal judge issued a stay yesterday, saying the mandate for federal contractors exceeded the president's authority.

Glenn Smith, a senior strategist at Progress Texas, and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey join Mike Warren to talk about this in further detail.

___

___

