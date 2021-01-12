FOX 7 Discussion: Effort to impeach Trump following capitol riot

House Democrats introduced an impeachment resolution against President Trump on Monday for incitement of an "insurrection," just days after the Capitol riot, saying he warrants impeachment, trial, and "removal from office."

"In his conduct while President of the United States—and in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States, and to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States," the article reads.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The article alleges that before Jan. 6, the joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election results, Trump "repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the presidential election results were the product of widespread fraud and should not be accepted by the American people or certified by State or Federal officials."

Glenn Smith from Progress Texas and Brian Ruddle with the Travis County GOP join Rebecca Thomas to talk about the push to impeach President Trump a second time.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS