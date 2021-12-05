FOX 7 Discussion: Examining school safety

Violence in schools is back in the headlines this week.

Last Tuesday, four students were killed in a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan. The suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley has been charged with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

His parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, have also been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

On Wednesday, Akins High School in South Austin was put into lockdown following reports that three students had a gun in a bathroom. No gun was found, but police did find two ammunition magazines on one of those students.

These recent events have local parents understandably concerned about safety and some school districts taking another look at their security measures.

Security and threat management expert Spencer Coursen joins John Krinjak to discuss this further.

