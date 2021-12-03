Oxford High School shooting: Suspected gunman told counselor drawing was video game design
In a written statement released Saturday, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne for the first time detailed the school's response to Ethan Crumbley's behavior. At the first meeting with a counselor and a staff member, Crumbley said shooting sports were a hobby for his family, Throne said.
Oxford shooter's parents plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter
James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested early Saturday morning after a region-wide manhunt took place Friday afternoon.
Involuntary manslaughter: What Oxford High School shooting suspect’s parents are charged with
The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of shooting and killing four students earlier this week at Oxford High School, have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Defense attorney representing Crumbley parents also defended Larry Nasser
Smith, along with Mariell Lehman, are no stranger to the spotlight, having represented some high profile clients in recent years.
Oxford High School shooting: What’s known about the victims, suspect and parents
Four students were killed and several others hurt in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. Here’s what we know so far.
US Marshals post $10K reward for info leading to arrest of Jennifer and James Crumbley
US Marshals have posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jennifer and James Crumbley.
Michigan school shooting: Would the parents have been charged in Texas?
An Austin lawyer is weighing in on whether the parents of the suspect in the Oxford High School shooting would face similar charges in Texas.