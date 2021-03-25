FOX 7 Discussion: Fulfill the Promise campaign

Texas is missing out on billions of dollars due to the federal government not providing its share of special education funding under the 1975 Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Teacher unions across the country are calling on Congress and the Biden administration to fully fund 40% of special education as part of the #FulfillthePromise campaign.

Ken Zarafis, president of Education Austin, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the Fulfill the Promise campaign.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX 7 DISCUSSIONS