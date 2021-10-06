FOX 7 Discussion: GOP governors at Texas-Mexico border

Gov. Greg Abbott hosted 10 other Republican governors today at the Texas border.

The group criticized President Joe Biden's border policies, saying that they are now responsible for immigration enforcement instead of the federal government.

Ed Espinosa, president of Progress Texas, and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey join Mike Warren to discuss this in greater detail.

