FOX 7 Discussion: Gov. Abbott's lead narrowing against Beto O'Rourke

By
Published 
FOX 7 Discussions
FOX 7 Austin

In the race for Texas governor, a new poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Gov. Abbott's double-digit lead over Beto O'Rourke has shrunk to single digits.

Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Travis County Democratic Party Chair Katie Naranjo joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren for a FOX 7 Discussion to discuss if the lead narrows even more as we get closer to November.

___
___
