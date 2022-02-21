FOX 7 Discussion: Gov. Abbott's lead narrowing against Beto O'Rourke
AUSTIN, Texas - In the race for Texas governor, a new poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Governor Greg Abbott's double-digit lead over Beto O'Rourke has shrunk to single digits.
Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Travis County Democratic Party Chair Katie Naranjo joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren for a FOX 7 Discussion to discuss if the lead narrows even more as we get closer to November.
