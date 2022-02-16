FOX 7 Discussion: Beto O'Rourke trailing Gov. Abbott in campaign fundraising
AUSTIN, Texas - Co-executive Director of the Texas Democratic Party Jamarr Brown and Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey joined FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss campaign fundraising in the Texas Governor race.
Presumptive-Democratic nominee Beto O'Rourke is currently trailing behind Gov. Greg Abbott in campaign fundraising.
Both Brown and Dickey agree that Texas is an expensive place to run for Governor, and millions of dollars are necessary in a campaign.
Brown, Dickey and Warren explore what O'Rourke needs to do in order to improve his campaign fundraising.
