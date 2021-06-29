FOX 7 Discussion: Governor Abbott and Trump's trip to border
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott is set to make a trip to our southern border, joined by former President Donald Trump.
This comes just days after Vice President Kamala Harris made her very first trip to the border as well.
Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak joins Mike Warren to talk about Abbott and Trump's planned visit to the border.
___
MORE HEADLINES:
Abbott issues statewide call for jailers to assist at border
Texas border wall project receives over $450K in donations in one week
Gov. Abbott launches new Texas border wall plan
Gov. Abbott announces plans for border wall, says Texas will fund $250M of it
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement