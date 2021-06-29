FOX 7 Discussion: Governor Abbott and Trump's trip to border

Gov. Greg Abbott is set to make a trip to our southern border, joined by former President Donald Trump.

This comes just days after Vice President Kamala Harris made her very first trip to the border as well.

Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak joins Mike Warren to talk about Abbott and Trump's planned visit to the border.

