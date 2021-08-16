FOX 7 Discussion: Has Abbott lost some of his power in Texas?

When it comes to power in a state, the governor is supposed to have a lot of say in what goes on.

However with lawmakers holding out to keep bills from passing in the legislature and school districts going directly against executive orders, is Gov. Greg Abbott starting to lose some of his power in Texas?

Glenn Smith from Progress Texas joins Mike Warren to talk about how Governor Abbott has been handling things in Texas as of late.

