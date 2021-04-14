FOX 7 Discussion: "Healthy families, Healthy Texas" legislative priorities

Protecting new mothers, lowering drug costs, and expanding access to healthcare are some of the priorities announced in Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan's "Healthy Families, Healthy Texas" legislative package.

The Texas Medical Association has shown support for a number of healthcare-related bills that expand access through telemedicine, such as House Bill 4 and House Bill 5.

TMA chair Dr. Debra Patt joins Mike Warren to discuss the healthcare legislation currently moving through the Texas Legislature.

