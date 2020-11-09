FOX 7 Discussion: Joe Biden projected as winner of 2020 presidential race

Joe Biden has won the presidency, defeating President Donald Trump in the 2020 race for the White House, according to projections by the Associated Press and FOX News.

Biden won the battleground state of Pennsylvania by a thin margin after a protracted vote count, according to projections by the news outlets, flipping another key state that voted for Trump in the 2016 election.

Travis County GOP Executive Director Brian Ruddle and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas join Mike Warren to talk about the 2020 election results.