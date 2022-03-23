FOX 7 Discussion: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faced another day of questioning on Capitol Hill after the Senate Judiciary Committee probed her on hot button issues including race, abortion, and her judicial philosophy.

Jamarr Brown, Co-Executive Director of the Texas Democratic Party, and James Dickey, CEO of JD Key Consulting, join FOX 7's Mike Warren to discuss the questions Jackson is being asked, and how she is doing in this probing process thus far.

