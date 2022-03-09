FOX 7 Discussion: Temporary blocks on gender-affirming care investigations

In late February, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents who provide their transgender children with gender-affirming care. The Governor is labeling the act as child abuse as the investigations begin.

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit in an effort to block DFPS from investigating these families. A Travis County judge also filed a temporary restraining order against the agency to block them from investigating the parents of a transgender 16-year-old.

Former GOP Chairman James Dickey and LGBTQ+ policy consultant at Progress Texas Ash Hall join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren for a FOX 7 Discussion.

