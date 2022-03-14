FOX 7 Discussion: Texas Supreme Court shuts down challenge to abortion law

On Friday, Texas abortion clinics hit what appears to be a dead-end in challenging the Texas Heartbeat Law, which has halted most abortions across the state since September.

The Republican-controlled Texas Supreme Court unanimously ruled against a challenge by abortion providers to Senate Bill 8, the nation's most restrictive abortion law. It bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected around six weeks, making no exceptions for rape or incest.

The law states citizens in Texas can collect $10,000 for successfully suing anyone who performs or assists with an abortion. The Texas Supreme Court ruled that only private citizens, not state officials, enforce Senate Bill 8.

James Dickey, the CEO of JD Key Communications, and Progress Texas Advocacy Director Diana Gomez join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren for a FOX 7 Discussion.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Texas Supreme Court deals final blow to federal abortion law challenge

Texas Supreme Court hears arguments on SB 8, abortion providers speak out

Over half of U.S. abortions now done with pills, not surgery, report says

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter