FOX 7 Discussion: Lawsuit filed against new redistricting maps in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Voting rights advocates have filed a new lawsuit in federal court over Texas's newly redrawn congressional district maps.
The lawsuit, filed by Texas voters and voting advocacy organization Voto Latino, claims the maps dilute the vote of communities of color.
Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Genevieve Van Cleeve, the state director for All on the Line, join Mike Warren to talk about a new lawsuit in federal court over Texas's newly redrawn congressional district maps.
