FOX 7 Discussion: Mayor Steve Adler talks about vaccines in Austin

The first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use in the United States headed Sunday from Michigan to distribution centers across the country, with the first shots expected to be given in the coming week to health care workers and at nursing homes.

Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American history at a critical juncture of the pandemic that has killed 1.6 million and sickened 71 million worldwide.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler joins Marin Austin to talk about how distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine will work in the City of Austin.