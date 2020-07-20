FOX 7 Discussion: Online vs in-person learning
AUSTIN, Texas - With the number of COVID-19 cases in Texas one of the highest in the nation, parents are concerned about putting their kids back in school next month and many teachers are afraid they could get sick.
Many school districts in the state have decided to go with online learning for the first few weeks of school.
Travis County GOP Matt Mackowiak and Ovidia Molina with the Texas State Teachers Association join Mike Warren to talk about this in greater detail.