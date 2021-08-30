FOX 7 Discussion: New programs to combat Austin's violent crime wave

There have already been more homicides in Austin this year compared to all of 2020. The increase in violence is prompting city leaders to implement programs to prevent gun violence.

This week, the Austin City Council approved an agreement with three nonprofits to provide violence prevention programs in underserved communities.

Council member Alison Alter joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about these programs in greater detail.

