FOX 7 Discussion: Part of stimulus bill would help save music venues

Austin musicians have been calling for help for months while live music has been shut down.

However, there is hope because of a stimulus deal in Congress, which hinges on the president and lawmakers in Washington. If signed, the Save Our Stages Act sets aside $15 billion for independent venue operators affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick Buchta, the executive director of Austin Texas Musicians, joins Mike Warren to talk about the Save Our Stages Act within the stimulus deal in Congress.

