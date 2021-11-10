Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Pflugerville approves contract with Acadian Ambulance Services

Pflugerville city councilmember Doug Weiss joins Rebecca Thomas to talk more about the city's new contract with Acadian Ambulance Services of Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas - After a year of heated debate over emergency medical services, Pflugerville is moving forward with a private company.

Last night, the city council authorized the city manager to execute a contract with Acadian Ambulance Services of Texas.

