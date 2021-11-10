FOX 7 Discussion: Pflugerville approves contract with Acadian
AUSTIN, Texas - After a year of heated debate over emergency medical services, Pflugerville is moving forward with a private company.
Last night, the city council authorized the city manager to execute a contract with Acadian Ambulance Services of Texas.
Pflugerville city councilmember Doug Weiss joins Rebecca Thomas to talk more about the city's new contract with Acadian Ambulance Services of Texas.
