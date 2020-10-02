FOX 7 Discussion: President, First Lady fighting COVID-19

The White House said Friday that President Donald Trump was suffering “mild symptoms” of COVID-19, as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government just a month before the presidential election.

Trump was taken to the Walter Reed Army Medical Center for precautionary tests and evaluation for the coronavirus.

Trump confirmed his diagnosis on Friday in a video post on Twitter and thanked everyone for their "tremendous support." "I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out," Trump said. "The First Lady is doing very well."

The president does fall into a high-risk group when it comes to complications from COVID-19. Dr. Pritesh Gandhi joins Mike Warren to discuss the medical battle ahead of Trump.

