FOX 7 Discussion: Presidential debate reaction

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos last night.

Between the constant interruptions and personal attacks, those who were undecided on a candidate may still be on the fence.

Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle and Ed Espinoza with Progress Texas join Mike Warren to share their reactions to last night's presidential debate.

