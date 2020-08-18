FOX 7 Discussion: Proposal to punish Texas cities that defund police departments

Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen held a press conference in Fort Worth today on a legislative proposal discouraging the defunding of law enforcement.

They said they want to pass legislation in January, when the legislature convenes, that would freeze the property tax rate of any city that defunds police.

Speaker Dennis Bonnen joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about it in greater detail.

