FOX 7 Discussion: Redrawing Austin City Council districts

The City of Austin is reworking Austin City Council districts in accordance with the 2020 census and an independent committee is seeking public input.

The public can attend the following meetings to learn more and give feedback:

Christina Puentes, chair of the Independent Citizens Redistricting Committee, joins Mike Warren to discuss the ongoing efforts to redraw the Austin City Council districts.

