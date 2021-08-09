FOX 7 Discussion: Redrawing Austin City Council districts
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin is reworking Austin City Council districts in accordance with the 2020 census and an independent committee is seeking public input.
The public can attend the following meetings to learn more and give feedback:
- Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 6-8 p.m., District 2 at Mendez Middle School, 5106 Village Square Dr., Austin
- Saturday, Aug. 14 from 1-3 p.m., District 1 at George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina St., Austin
- Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 6-8 p.m., District 5 via Videoconferencing, register here in advance
- Saturday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m.-noon, Virtual Public Forum No. 1 via Videoconferencing, register here in advance
- Friday, Aug. 27, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Virtual Public Forum No. 2, via Videoconferencing, register here in advance
Christina Puentes, chair of the Independent Citizens Redistricting Committee, joins Mike Warren to discuss the ongoing efforts to redraw the Austin City Council districts.
