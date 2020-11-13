FOX 7 Discussion: Saving live music in Austin

Live music could return to Austin soon by using negative COVID-19 tests and vaccination requirements for concert-goers.

Ticketmaster's plan is to require people who purchase a ticket to show proof they have either been vaccinated or had a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of an event. Ticket holders would need the lab they visit to send results to a third party health company, which would verify results to Ticketmaster.

Pat Buchta with Austin Texas Musicians and Jeanette Gregor with Amplified Sound Coalition join Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.

