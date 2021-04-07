FOX 7 Discussion: Schools waiting on state to send $17.9B in federal relief
AUSTIN, Texas - Education advocates are calling for state leaders to send federal COVID-19 relief funds intended for Texas schools to Texas schools.
A giant, 6-foot tall three-legged stool appeared inside the Texas Capitol Wednesday morning with a single message for lawmakers: Fund TX Ed Recovery. Raise Your Hand Texas says they are calling on state legislators to fund more than $17 billion from ESSR 2 and 3 directly to Texas public schools.
The stool, according to the organization, represents the "top-most important pieces of school funding this session:"
- Preserve House Bill 3 (2019)
- Hold schools harmless for pandemic enrollment declines
- Send federal education stimulus dollars directly to schools
Libby Cohen with Raise Your Hand Texas joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the organization's push for federal COVID-19 funding to go to Texas schools.