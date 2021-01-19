FOX 7 Discussion: Security concerns for Inauguration Day 2021

As President-elect Joe Biden's inauguaration nears, officials have boosted the number of National Guard members deployed in Washington, D.C., to 25,000 -- an increase of 25 percent.

Guard members have fanned out across the U.S. Capitol lawn, inside the building and in surrounding areas of D.C. for days. It's an unprecedented security force, deemed necessary in the wake of a deadly riot at the Capitol and continuing threats of domestic terrorism.

Spencer Coursen, an Austin-based threat management expert and the author of "The Safety Trap," talks about security concerns for Inauguration Day.