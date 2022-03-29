FOX 7 Discussion: Should Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recuse himself from any Capitol Riot case

Democrats are calling for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from any case related to the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The growing calls come after it was revealed that his wife, Virginia Thomas, sent text messages to then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, urging him to challenge Donald Trump's 2020 election loss. Thomas would send 29 texts in total. The majority of the message were about how the former president could overturn the results of the election.

Ed Espisoza, the president of Progress Texas, and James Dickey, CEO of JD Ky Communications, join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss whether Justice Thomas has a conflict of interest.

