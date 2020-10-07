FOX 7 Discussion: Should Vice President Mike Pence be campaigning?

With President Donald Trump ill with COVID-19, Vice President Mike Pence took the lead role in campaigning Monday, starting a swing through key states to bolster the president’s chance for reelection.

Trump left Walter Reed Military Medical Center and returned to the White House Monday evening, but it’s unclear when he’ll be able to travel.

“I spoke to the president a little while back. He sounded great,” Pence told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before heading west to Utah for this week’s vice presidential debate.

Brian Ruddle, the executive director of the Travis County Republican Party, and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas talk about Mike Pence campaigning.